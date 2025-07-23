JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Extravagant Roman Villa Had Its Own Fishpond

News July 23, 2025

Carole Raddato/Wikimedia Commons
SHARE:
Ruins of Tripolis, Turkey

TRIPOLIS, TURKEY––The ancient city of Tripolis, near the town of Baldun, is one of the best-preserved ancient sites in western Anatolia. Over the past 13 years, archaeologists from Pamukkale University have been investigating the city, and have uncovered numerous Roman and Byzantine era ruins, including monumental fountains, a 1,500-year-old church, and colorful mosaics. Türkiye Today reports that the team recently uncovered a luxurious 1,600-year-old villa that is one of the most significant properties yet uncovered. Spreading across 16,000 square feet, the opulent residence contains vibrant frescoes, spacious halls, and a large colonnaded inner courtyard. The highlight of the sprawling estate was a 430-square-foot artificial fishpond, with marble floors decorated with fish motifs. The pool’s interior walls were fitted with terracotta pipes that could be used as small places of refuge for the marine life and protect them from direct sunlight. Experts believe species such as carp, catfish, and eels were raised in the oversize fish tank not for viewing or entertainment, but to be served to distinguished guests at elaborate parties. According to the report, during Roman times, domestic fish pools served more than just culinary needs—they were also symbols of affluence and sophistication. To read about Roman-era mosaics unearthed in Turkey, go to "Zeugma After the Flood."

Recommended Articles

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Neolithic Piercings

Read Article

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

The Storm God’s City

Konya Plain, Turkey

Read Article
Türkmen-Karahöyük, Turkey
(Michele Massa)

Artifacts November/December 2023

Sculpture of a Fist

Read Article
(Museum of Fine Arts, Boston/Bridgeman Art Library)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Artifacts July/August 2025

    Maya Ceramic Figurine

    Read Article
    Courtesy Ken Seligson

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Saints Alive

    Read Article
    Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein