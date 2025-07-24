JOIN TODAY
Pre-Inca Temple Wall Uncovered in Peru

News July 24, 2025

Aerial view of Huaca Yolanda, La Libertad, Peru
Pontifical Catholic University of Peru
Section of mural at Huaca Yolanda, La Libertad, Peru
Section of mural at Huaca Yolanda, La Libertad, Peru

HUACA YOLANDA, PERU—Peruvian authorities announced the discovery of a uniquely decorated ancient wall at the site of Huaca Yolanda, France 24 reports. A team from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru led by archaeologist Ana Cecilia Mauricio was excavating a pre-Inca temple complex when they unearthed a section of the 16-foot-long, 6-foot-high wall, which was covered with relief carvings and traces of blue and yellow pigment. Its facade was adorned with nature themes and motifs that included fish, stars, plants, and fishing nets. Mauricio called the discovery unprecedented in Peruvian archaeology, as no other walls with similar artwork or iconography have ever been found in the region. Judging by its design and decorative style, researchers estimate that it may be 3,000 to 4,000 years old, which means it dates to a transformative period when the very first complex societies were forming along Peru’s northern coast. Archaeologists are hoping further excavations will provide new information about the little-known ancient pre-Inca civilization that inhabited this area. To read about another ancient temple decorated with vibrant wall paintings, go to "Peru's Lost Temple."

