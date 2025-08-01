JOIN TODAY
Ancient Sardinian Tombs Uncovered

News August 1, 2025

Entrance to a hypogeum tomb, Bonorva, Sardinia
Regional Secretariat of the Ministry of Culture for Sardinia
Tomb interior, Bonorva, Sardinia
Tomb XVIII interior, Bonorva, Sardinia

BONORVA, SARDINIA—Finestre sull'Arte reports that archaeologists have investigated three newly discovered rock-cut chamber tombs of a type known as "Domus de Janas" in Sardinia's Sant'Andrea Priu archaeological complex. Twenty of these tombs have now been found at the site. The team first identified Tomb XVIII, which consists of a corridor and three chambers, in which artifacts such as a greenstone ax, pickaxes, obsidian fragments, and a spindle whorl were found. One of the chambers features a central hearth carved in relief. Fronted by a pavilion, Tomb XIX has a rectangular chamber and a smaller, more rounded cell. Tomb XX has the most complicated layout of the three structures, with an entrance chamber connecting to two side passages that lead to several rooms. On the wall of one chamber a painted decorative band is still preserved. Researchers uncovered opulent funerary items including more than 30 ceramic lamps, jugs, and plates dating to the Roman imperial period, prompting them to dub this tomb the "Tomb of the Roman Vases." All three tombs will be open to the public, and excavations will proceed in the lower area of the site, where archaeologists have already uncovered remnants of a Roman and early medieval settlement. For more on the archaeology of ancient Sardinia, go to "Tyrrhenian Traders."

