COOKHAM, ENGLAND—When University of Reading archaeologists began excavating a cemetery at an eighth-century Anglo-Saxon monastery in Cookham, Berkshire, they were surprised at the unusual condition of many of the skeletal remains they encountered. The majority displayed signs of trauma, infection, and even surgery. Some skeletons exhibited signs of pressure sores, suggesting extended periods of lying down. Perhaps most surprising was the large number of individuals that apparently had suffered from cancer, according to an ITV News report. Only about 0.8 percent of all the Anglo-Saxon human remains previously discovered in England showed signs of cancer. Of the skeletons excavated at the Cookham monastery, however, 11 percent had cancer. Archaeologists believe that this anomaly suggests that the monastery likely served as a type of hospice that specialized in treating individuals dying from debilitating illnesses. “The level of cancer and other kind of conditions in this group is so high that they can't all have come from one local population,” said University of Reading bioarchaeologist Mary Lewis. “They were coming to seek help and people brought them there because they would have received a level of care.” For more, go to "Around the World: England."