PARIS, FRANCE—When Napoleon marched his Grand Army of 600,000 troops into Russia in 1812, he commanded one of the largest fighting forces the world had ever seen. Just months later, only a fraction remained, with some estimates putting the number as low as 50,000 men. Historians have long blamed the French general’s disastrous retreat through the Russian winter, as the cold, starvation, and disease caused immeasurable loss of life. Typhus and trench fever have been traditionally considered as the major contributors to the death toll. However, according to a report by ZME Science, a new DNA study suggests that it was two lesser-known illnesses that may have seriously ravaged the ranks. Researchers from Paris Cité University's Institut Pasteur and other partner institutions extracted DNA from 13 teeth belonging to French soldiers from Napoleon's army, who had been buried in a mass grave in Vilnius, Lithuania. Surprisingly, they did not detect any microbes linked with typhus and trench fever, but instead identified genetic signatures for paratyphoid fever—a gastrointestinal infection spread through contaminated food or water—and relapsing fever, which is transmitted by lice. The study's authors stated that although these two illnesses may not have necessarily been fatal, they could have significantly weakened an already exhausted individual. For more on the archaeology of Napoleon's retreat from Russia, go to "The Grand Army Diet."
New DNA Analysis Reveals Maladies That Ravaged Napoleon's Troops
News August 8, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2012
What Ailed the Iceman?
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2012
The Persistence of Brucellosis
The skeletal remains of two adolescent males found at Butrint, a Roman colony in Albania, indicate that both suffered from fatal cases of brucellosis. The chronic respiratory disease, which is typically contracted from contaminated meat or dairy products, today affects roughly 500,000 people per year worldwide.
Artifacts July/August 2025
Maya Ceramic Figurine
Off the Grid July/August 2025
Vichama, Peru
-
Features July/August 2025
Setting Sail for Valhalla
Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlifeMuseum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Bound for HeavenYoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority
-
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Saints AliveBerlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein
-
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Soldiers of Ill FortuneBavarian State Office for Monument Protection