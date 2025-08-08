JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Some of Pompeii's Residents Returned Home After Vesuvius Eruption

News August 8, 2025

Aerial view of Insula Meridionalis in Pompeii, Italy, showing walls of the housing block
Pompeii Archaeological Park
SHARE:
Oven in a reoccupied area of the Insula Meridionalis, Pompeii, Italy
Oven in a reoccupied area of the Insula Meridionalis, Pompeii, Italy

POMPEII, ITALY—When Mount Vesuvius erupted in a.d. 79, it famously buried Roman towns around the Bay of Naples in as much as 20 feet of ash, volcanic rock, and debris. Many of Pompeii’s estimated 20,000 residents perished, while the rest fled their homes, seemingly never to return. According to a report by Le Monde, however, new research at the site has revealed that some of the city’s residents did, in fact, return to the devastated ruins of the city, contrary to long-held beliefs. Recent excavations during a restoration project in the Insula Meridionalis have uncovered evidence that small groups of inhabitants occupied the top floors of houses that remained visible above the layers of ash, while the former ground floors were converted into cellars with ovens and mills. These people lived in an informal settlement situation—without the benefits, organization, and infrastructure characteristic of official Roman towns—until Pompeii was completely abandoned around the fifth century. Early excavators were often expressly interested in reaching the floors that contained many of Pompeii’s buried treasures, such as mosaics, frescoes, and statues. Because of this focus, they frequently ignored and even destroyed archaeological evidence of post-eruption occupation. “Thanks to the new excavations, the picture is now clearer,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director general of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. “Post-79 Pompeii reemerges, more than a city, a precarious and gray agglomeration, a kind of camp, a favela among the still recognizable ruins of the Pompeii that once was.” To read about survivors of the eruption who resettled in other towns, go to "Digging Deeper into Pompeii's Past: The Eruption's Aftermath."
 

Recommended Articles

Letter from Vesuvius September/October 2023

Digging on the Dark Side of the Volcano

Survivors of the infamous disaster rebuilt their lives on the ashes of the a.d. 79 eruption

Read Article
(Courtesy Girolamo Ferdinando De Simone)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Pompeii Friend Group

Read Article
Araldo de Luca

The Ancient Promise of Water March/April 2023

Bath Time

Stabiae, Italy

Read Article
(Alamy Stock Photo)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2021

More Vesuvius Victims

Read Article
Courtesy Soprintendenza Archeologica di Pompei

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Artifacts July/August 2025

    Maya Ceramic Figurine

    Read Article
    Courtesy Ken Seligson

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Saints Alive

    Read Article
    Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein