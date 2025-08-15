JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Rare Aramaic Inscription Discovered in Dead Sea Cave

News August 15, 2025

SHARE:

EIN GEDI, ISRAEL—When researchers entered a cave high above the Dead Sea, they intended to use multispectral imaging on a faint ancient Hebrew inscription found there, which they believed dated to the early first millennium b.c. However, according to the Greek Reporter, the team unexpectedly came across another inscription, a rare four-line passage written in Aramaic. The 3.15- by 1.38-inch message was etched into the bottom of a stalactite. Although the full text has yet to be deciphered, scholars believe the first line translates to “Abba of Naburya has perished.” Abba was a common Jewish name in the first few centuries a.d., while Naburya was the name of a known Galilean village near Safed. Due to the style and context, the Aramaic inscription may have been written around the time of the Bar Kokhba Revolt (a.d. 132–136), when Jews in the province of Judea violently rebelled against Roman rule. Archaeologists also previously discovered four well-preserved Roman swords dating from that period hidden inside the same cave. To read about those finds, go to "Cave of Swords," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2023.

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Dead Drunk

Read Article
Photo: Shatil Emmanuilov, Israel Antiquities Authority

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

Bound for Heaven

Read Article
Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

Byzantine Boomtown

Read Article
Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Features July/August 2025

    The Home of the Weather God

    In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal power

    Read Article
    Tolga İldun

  • Features July/August 2025

    In Search of Lost Pharaohs

    Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynasty

    Read Article
    Photos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum

  • Features July/August 2025

    Birds of a Feather

    Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years ago

    Read Article
    Courtesy John Pitts