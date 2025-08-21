SARDIS, TURKEY—Türkiye Today reports that a sprawling eighth-century b.c. palace was unearthed at the site of Sardis in western Turkey, which has prompted archaeologists to reevaluate the site’s origins and long history. The city served as the capital of the Lydian Kingdom, an Anatolian people who flourished in the seventh and sixth century b.c. and are often credited with minting the world’s first standardized coinage. Buried 25 feet below ground, the complex was discovered beneath layers belonging to the Persian, Hellenistic, Roman, and Byzantine periods. The structure’s stone walls, which measure between five and eight feet thick, still stand 20 feet high in some places. According to University of Wisconsin archaeologist Nicholas Cahill, scholars have long believed that the Lydians only began the process of urbanization in the seventh century b.c., and that before this time, they lived in small villages. “These findings prove otherwise,” he said. “Sardis was already a major monumental city in the eighth century b.c.” Among the artifacts his team recovered were 30 bronze arrowheads, fragments of human skeletons, and nine silver coins dating to the early sixth century b.c., considered among the oldest known in the world. To read about the Persian Achaemenid king who conquered Lydia in the mid-sixth century b.c., go to "Rise of the Persian Princes."
2,800-Year-Old Lydian Palace Unearthed in Turkey
News August 21, 2025
SARDIS, TURKEY—Türkiye Today reports that a sprawling eighth-century b.c. palace was unearthed at the site of Sardis in western Turkey, which has prompted archaeologists to reevaluate the site’s origins and long history. The city served as the capital of the Lydian Kingdom, an Anatolian people who flourished in the seventh and sixth century b.c. and are often credited with minting the world’s first standardized coinage. Buried 25 feet below ground, the complex was discovered beneath layers belonging to the Persian, Hellenistic, Roman, and Byzantine periods. The structure’s stone walls, which measure between five and eight feet thick, still stand 20 feet high in some places. According to University of Wisconsin archaeologist Nicholas Cahill, scholars have long believed that the Lydians only began the process of urbanization in the seventh century b.c., and that before this time, they lived in small villages. “These findings prove otherwise,” he said. “Sardis was already a major monumental city in the eighth century b.c.” Among the artifacts his team recovered were 30 bronze arrowheads, fragments of human skeletons, and nine silver coins dating to the early sixth century b.c., considered among the oldest known in the world. To read about the Persian Achaemenid king who conquered Lydia in the mid-sixth century b.c., go to "Rise of the Persian Princes."
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
Dead Drunk
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
A Day at the Hunt
Features July/August 2025
The Home of the Weather God
In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal power
Features May/June 2025
Goddess at the Crossroads
Why a city put its trust in a Greek deity feared throughout the Mediterranean world
-
Features July/August 2025
Setting Sail for Valhalla
Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlifeMuseum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo
-
Features July/August 2025
In Search of Lost Pharaohs
Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynastyPhotos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum
-
Features July/August 2025
Birds of a Feather
Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years agoCourtesy John Pitts
-
Letter from Williamsburg July/August 2025
A New Look at an Old City
Archaeologists are reconstructing the complicated 400-year history of Virginia’s colonial capitalPhotograph by Carol M. Highsmith/The Library of Congress