SAINT-ROMAIN-EN-GAL, FRANCE—French archaeologists were surprised to find an unknown and extraordinary Roman mausoleum in Saint-Romain-en Gal, near Lyon. Finestre sull’Arte reports that the funerary structure was built around a.d. 50 and was likely modeled after the grand tomb of the emperor Augustus (reigned 27 b.c.–a.d. 14), which stood near the Tiber River in Rome. The round structure would have once stood around 20 feet high, and its interior has a 50-foot diameter. According to Giulia Ciucci, director of the Musée Gallo-Romain in Saint-Romain-en-Gal, the monument would have been visible to all travelers entering the Roman colony of Vienna in Gaul, especially those arriving along the Rhone River. “These dimensions demonstrate the importance of the person buried here, a person who, even when dead, must have still been present in the world of the living,” she said. Only 18 similar ancient mound mausoleums have been documented across France, but the one recently uncovered is by far the best-preserved example. Although the occupant of the tomb is as yet unknown, the impressive monument not only attests to the individual’s aristocratic background, but to the grandeur of Roman Gaul and the site’s close economic and political ties with the imperial capital. To read about other discoveries from Vienna, go to "A Day by the Rhone."
Mausoleum Modeled After Roman Emperor's Found in France
News August 29, 2025
Recommended Articles
Features March/April 2025
Unearthing an Elusive Empire
Archaeologists have discovered rare evidence of an enlightened medieval dynasty that ruled much of Central Asia
Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025
Aswan’s Great Necropolis
Aswan, Egypt
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2023
Winter Light
Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023
Tomb of the Craftworkers
Huarmey, Peru
-
Features July/August 2025
Setting Sail for Valhalla
Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlifeMuseum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo
-
Features July/August 2025
The Home of the Weather God
In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal powerTolga İldun
-
Features July/August 2025
In Search of Lost Pharaohs
Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynastyPhotos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum
-
Features July/August 2025
Birds of a Feather
Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years agoCourtesy John Pitts