KHANKE, IRAQ—Al Jazeera reports that a historic drought in northern Iraq has lowered water levels in the country’s largest reservoir, unexpectedly revealing parts of a 2,300-year-old ancient cemetery. An archaeological team investigated approximately 40 tombs around the edges of the Mosul Dam Lake near the Tigris River. Researchers were first made aware of the potential site in 2023 when a survey identified a few graves, but it was only during the recent dry spell that they realized how extensive it really was. “The droughts have a significant impact on many aspects, like agriculture and electricity,” said Bekas Brefkany, the director of antiquities in Duhok. “But, for us archaeologists, it allows us to do excavation work.” The team unearthed clay coffins and other artifacts that they believe date to the Hellenistic or Seleucid periods, from approximately 330 to 30 b.c. Experts are hoping that the new discovery will provide more information about this historical period when local traditions became heavily influenced by Greek culture following the region's conquest by Alexander the Great. To read about a 2018 drought that exposed some 5,000 years of history throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland, go to "The Marks of Time."
Drought Reveals Ancient Iraqi Necropolis Beneath Reservoir
News September 2, 2025
KHANKE, IRAQ—Al Jazeera reports that a historic drought in northern Iraq has lowered water levels in the country’s largest reservoir, unexpectedly revealing parts of a 2,300-year-old ancient cemetery. An archaeological team investigated approximately 40 tombs around the edges of the Mosul Dam Lake near the Tigris River. Researchers were first made aware of the potential site in 2023 when a survey identified a few graves, but it was only during the recent dry spell that they realized how extensive it really was. “The droughts have a significant impact on many aspects, like agriculture and electricity,” said Bekas Brefkany, the director of antiquities in Duhok. “But, for us archaeologists, it allows us to do excavation work.” The team unearthed clay coffins and other artifacts that they believe date to the Hellenistic or Seleucid periods, from approximately 330 to 30 b.c. Experts are hoping that the new discovery will provide more information about this historical period when local traditions became heavily influenced by Greek culture following the region's conquest by Alexander the Great. To read about a 2018 drought that exposed some 5,000 years of history throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland, go to "The Marks of Time."
Recommended Articles
Off the Grid September/October 2025
Necropolis of Pantalica, Italy
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022
Canyon of the Ancestors
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022
The Treasurer's Tomb
Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021
Mummy Cache
Saqqara, Egypt
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation