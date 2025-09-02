JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

How a Maya Town Resisted Spanish Colonial Culture

News September 2, 2025

UAlbany graduate student Maddie Illenberg stands inside the ruins of a Colonial Era church in Hunacti in northern Yucatán, Mexico.
Photo by Marilyn Masson/University at Albany
SHARE:
A team of archaeologists works at the site of a Colonial-era church amid the ruins of the former Maya town known as Hunacti in northern Yucatán, Mexico.
A team of archaeologists works at the site of a colonial-era church amid the ruins of the former Maya town known as Hunacti in northern Yucatán, Mexico.

HUNACTI, MEXICO—The Maya town of Hunacti was established by the Spanish in 1552 as a mission site for Indigenous communities in northern Yucatán. While inhabited by locals, on the surface it reflected Spanish colonial architectural ideals, with gridded streets, European-style houses, a central plaza, and a large church. However, according to a statement released by SUNY Albany, research at the site reveals a much more complex tale about resistance and the resilience of Maya cultural traditions. At least initially, the town’s founding leaders seem to have cooperated with the Spanish and even enjoyed privileges rare for Maya elites under early colonial rule. But historical sources record that some soon faced persecution by church authorities during a campaign that targeted Maya chiefs for continuing conventional religious rites. Excavations in some of the elite residences and the church unearthed ceramic incense burners with faces representing ancient Maya deities. The site also contains very few metal tools or European goods that are usually found at contemporary mission towns, suggesting that the town’s residents had little engagement with colonial trade networks and likely resisted Spanish rule. “Success in this context isn’t just about wealth or imported goods,” said SUNY Albany archaeologist Marilyn A. Masson. “It’s also about sustaining your own traditions and making your own decisions, even under intense outside pressure.” Hunacti was abandoned after just 15 years, when a famine struck the area in 1572 and the town's residents likely relocated to nearby Tixmehuac. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Latin American Antiquity. To read about murals discovered in Guatemala that combine Indigenous and Spanish colonial traditions, go to "Dancing Days of the Maya."
 

Recommended Articles

Artifacts July/August 2025

Maya Ceramic Figurine

Read Article
Courtesy Ken Seligson

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

Royal Fruit

Palenque, Mexico and Pusilha, Belize

Read Article
HIP/Art Resource, NY

Features November/December 2024

Chalice of Souls

A Maya jade heirloom embodies an enduring sacred tradition

Read Article
Jon G. Fuller, Jr./Alamy

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

Maya Power Plants

Yaxnohcah, Mexico

Read Article
Dresden Codex page
SLUB Dresden, Mscr.Dresd.R.310, http://digital.slub-dresden. de/id280742827 (Public Domain Mark 1.0)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation