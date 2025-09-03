VICHAMA, PERU—Popular Science reports that Peruvian authorities announced several new discoveries from the Caral civilization site of Vichama, including a one-of-a-kind statuette. The site was a major agricultural and fishing hub that was among the network of Caral urban centers that flourished around 5,000 years ago. Archaeologists have uncovered about 30 major structures, including public buildings, residential houses, and ceremonial plazas. One exceptional object that was recently uncovered was a 3,800-year-old clay figurine painted red and black that depicts two frogs conjoined at their hind legs. Scholars believe the amphibians played an important symbolic role in Caral culture, as they were associated with water, rainfall, and fertility. The five-inch figurine may have been used in ritual ceremonies, especially during times of environmental change and instability. According to Caral Archaeological Zone director Ruth Shady Solís, the artwork aligns with Vichama’s previously excavated carvings and reliefs that tell stories of shortages and hope in the face of dramatic climate shifts. For more on the site, go to "Off the Grid: Vichama, Peru."

