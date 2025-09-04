JOIN TODAY
New Investigation of Aristotle's Ancient School

News September 4, 2025

Excavation of palaestra, Mieza, Greece
Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports
MIEZA, GREECE—Greek City Times reports that archaeologists renewed excavations at Mieza in northern Greece, a site connected with the famous Greek philosopher Aristotle. According to Greek historians, it was in the ancient Macedonian city that Aristotle tutored the young Alexander the Great between 343 and 340 b.c. Recent work there centered on investigation and conservation of the monumental gymnasium, a space dedicated to both physical and intellectual training. New dating confirmed that it was built around the middle of the fourth century b.c., strengthening the site’s ties to Aristotle, Alexander, and his father Phillip II. The enormous complex was planned and built across 14 acres and three rock-cut terraces, which included a two-story, 650-foot-long xystos, a Doric portico used for exercises. Broken jars that once held prized Athenian olive oils were found in rooms surrounding the palaestra. Greek athletes customarily covered themselves in the liquid, and the presence of Panathenaic amphoras attests to the luxurious tastes of Macedonian youths. Perhaps the most remarkable discovery was a set of four styluses, Greek utensils used for writing, that may have once been used by Aristotle’s students themselves. For more on sites connected to Alexander's youth, go to "Alexander the Great's Untold Story." 

