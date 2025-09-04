JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Rare Figurine Illuminates Viking Hairstyles

News September 4, 2025

Side and front view of ivory gaming piece carved with a man's face
Roberto Fortuna, The National Museum of Denmark
SHARE:
Front view of ivory gaming piece carved with a man's face
Ivory gaming piece

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—According to a statement released by The National Museum of Denmark, a small figurine long-hidden in its collections has recently been rediscovered and is providing new information about Viking Age fashions. The exquisitely carved, one-inch-tall object was whittled out of expensive walrus ivory and likely served as a gaming piece for a Viking Age game resembling chess. It was first discovered in a burial in Viken in 1797 and has been in the National Museum’s storerooms for more than 200 years. However, it recently caught the attention of curator Peter Pentz, who was struck by the figurine’s realistic features. Although Viking art is known for its animal motifs, humans are hardly ever represented. “This is a miniature bust and as close as we will ever get to a portrait of a Viking,” said Pentz. The researcher was particularly intrigued by the character’s hairstyle, which is parted in the middle and cropped in the back, with a side curl that leaves one ear exposed. The man also sports a mustache, sideburns, and a long, braided goatee. The artifact dates to the tenth century, the age of the first king of Denmark, Harald Bluetooth. Scholars believe that the statuette represents what fashionable Viking elites and warriors would have looked like at that time. For more on Viking fashion, go to "Vikings in Furs."

Recommended Articles

Features July/August 2025

Setting Sail for Valhalla

Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

Read Article
Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Hidden Messages

Read Article
University of Bergen

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Toothy Grin

Read Article
© SHM/Lisa Hartzell SHM 2007-06-13 (CC BY 2.5 SE)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2023

The Road to Runes

Read Article
(Alexis Pantos/Museum of Cultural History/University of Oslo)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation