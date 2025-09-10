ANCASH, PERU—According to a report by the Andina News Agency, a unique sculptural ceramic vessel found at the site of Chankillo continues to underscore the connection between solar rituals and the military power of the elites who lived in the Casma Valley more than 2,300 years ago. The Chankillo Archaeoastronomical Complex features 13 monumental towers that are believed to be part of the oldest solar observatory in the Americas. By watching the sunrise or sunset from these special observation platforms, Chankillo’s ancient inhabitants would have been able to accurately determine important dates. Recent excavations near the entrance to the sacred structure uncovered a broken ceramic container belonging to the Patazca style that depicts warriors in full combat. Given the findspot, researchers suggest that the vessel was deliberately broken as part of a ritual offering. The artifact’s iconography also has links to another one of the site’s monuments, the so-called Fortified Temple, which measures 1,000 feet long and functioned as a political, military, and ritual center. This new discovery reinforces the idea that the rise of Chankillo’s warrior elites and their consolidation of power was achieved through ritual, control of the solar calendar, and military strength. For more on ancient Peru, go to "Peru's Great Urban Experiment."
Sculpted Warrior Vessel Linked to Sacred Peruvian Solar Rituals
News September 10, 2025
Recommended Articles
Off the Grid July/August 2025
Vichama, Peru
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Under the Skin
Features May/June 2025
Peru’s Timeless Threads
More than 1,000 years ago, master weavers kept the ancient traditions of the Moche culture alive
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Nazca Ghost Glyphs
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation