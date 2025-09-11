SANJAR-SHAH, TAJIKISTAN—Researchers have painstakingly pieced together fragments from an ancient fresco that is providing an exceedingly rare look at a mysterious Sogdian fire worship ritual, Central Asian LIGHT reports. Sections of the colorful wall painting were uncovered in the Royal Palace at Sanjar-Shah, a Sogdian site near the merchant city of Panjakent. The Sogdians were an Iranian civilization that flourished from the fifth through eighth centuries a.d. and played an instrumental role in commerce and cultural exchange along the Silk Road. The painting seems to depict a procession of four priests, and possibly a child, approaching a sacred arch and monumental altar, atop which burns a blazing fire. The leading priest kneels and raises a portable incense burner toward the altar. Similar scenes have previously been identified on ossuaries, but never before on a fresco. The restored painting has revealed formerly unknown aspects of the Sogdian ceremony, including facets of the priests’ appearance. They are depicted with short hair, beards, and long belted robes with pouches. They are also shown wearing a padam, a type of ritual mouth and nose covering similar to ones still used by Zoroastrian priests today to prevent impurities from reaching the sacred flame. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about excavations at Panjakent, go to "A Silk Road Renaissance."
Fresco Provides Rare Details About Ancient Fire Ritual
News September 11, 2025
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020
New Golden House Room
Rome, Italy
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2018
Pompeii Revisited
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2017
Putting on a New Face
Off the Grid September/October 2025
Necropolis of Pantalica, Italy
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation