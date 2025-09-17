SALZBURG, AUSTRIA—A sensational 1,700-year-old miniature bronze sculpture of a Roman warship was unearthed during renovations of the Neue Residenz in Salzburg’s Old Town, La Brújula Verde reports. When archaeologists first discovered the misshapen mass of bronze among the ruins of a Roman villa, they were puzzled about what it might be, tentatively assuming that it may have been an oil lamp. However, once researchers examined the artifact in the laboratory, they identified it as a meticulously crafted, scaled-down replica of a Roman war galley. The miniature ship was complete with its rostrum, or battering ram that was used to sink enemy ships. The Romans were known to mount these in public places as trophies of war and symbols of Roman military might. The small facsimile was likely attached to the wall of an opulent second- or third-century a.d. villa in the city of Iuvavum, Salzburg’s predecessor. In the ancient novel Satyricon, which satirizes and lampoons the lives of Rome’s noveau riche, the author Petronius describes one over-the-top mansion that had similar bronze replica rostra hanging from the doorposts of its dining room. To read more about Austria's Roman archaeology, go to "Off the Grid: Carnuntum, Austria."
Miniature Bronze Warship Decorated Walls of Lavish Roman Villa
News September 17, 2025
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023
The Birth of Venus
Willendorf, Austria
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022
A Shining Example
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021
A Twin Burial
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2017
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation