JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Searchers Finally Locate Wreck of Great Lakes "Ghost Ship"

News September 17, 2025

A diver documents the F.J. King wreck in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin.
Tamara Thomsen, Wisconsin Historical Society
SHARE:
F.J. King hull, Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin
F.J. King hull, Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin

BAILEYS HARBOR, WISCONSIN—For decades, shipwreck searchers scoured the depths of Lake Michigan off Wisconsin’s Door Peninsula for the famous wreck of the F.J. King, which sank in a storm in 1886. Its remnants had proved so elusive that it began to be referred to as a “ghost ship.” The Associated Press reports, however, that a team from the Wisconsin Historical Society and the Wisconsin Underwater Archeology Association recently located the wreck site near the small town of Baileys Harbor. On September 15, 1886, the three-masted cargo schooner was transporting a shipment of iron ore from Escanaba, Michigan, to Chicago when it sailed into a ferocious gale. The ship’s captain, William Griffin, wrote that his vessel sank five miles from shore, although a local lighthouse keeper reported seeing a schooner’s masts much closer to land. This discrepancy helped thwart previous attempts seeking to identify the wreck site. Ultimately, the lighthouse keeper was correct, since side-scan radar detected the F.J. King less than half a mile from his recorded location. According to lead researcher Brendon Baillod, the ship’s hull appeared to be pretty well intact after 139 years, surprising investigators who expected to find it in pieces due to the weight of the iron ore cargo. “A few of us had to pinch each other,” Baillod said. “After all the previous searches, we couldn’t believe we had actually found it.” For more on wrecks foud in the Great Lakes, go to "Shipwreck Alley."

3D photogrammetric model of F.J. King wreck
3D photogrammetric model of F.J. King wreck


 

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

Read Article
Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Shackleton's Last Try

Read Article
Tore Topp/Royal Canadian Geographical Society

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023

Sunken Cargo

Read Article
(Israel Antiquities Authority )

Features July/August 2023

An Elegant Enigma

The luxurious possessions of a seventeenth-century woman continue to intrigue researchers a decade after they were retrieved from a shipwreck

Read Article
(Courtesy Museum Kaapskil)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation