JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Dig Uncovers Major Egyptian Mining Site on Sinai Peninsula

News September 18, 2025

Excavation at Wadi el-Nasb, Egypt
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
SHARE:
Clay tuyere heads and crucible
Clay tuyere heads and crucible

WADI AL-NASB, EGYPT—An Egyptian archaeological mission working at the Wadi Al-Nasb site in the southern Sinai Peninsula unearthed a major ancient metalworking center, according to a report by Ahram Online. Throughout Egyptian history, the region was known to be an essential source of copper and turquoise, but the new work uncovered facilities that suggest large-scale smelting and processing of copper ore also occurred on site as well before more refined products were shipped to the Nile Valley. The team discovered scores of copper ingots, crucibles, tuyere heads, and the foundations of a large workshop with smelting furnaces. While evidence shows that the site was active from the Old Kingdom through the Late Period, it was during the New Kingdom, between the sixteenth and eleventh century b.c., that it developed into one of the most important mining centers in Egypt. “Sinai was not just a mining hub,” said Sherif Fathy, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities. “It was a strategic extension of the Egyptian state.” To read about excavations of a mining site in Egypt's Eastern Desert, go to "Miners' Misfortune."
 

Recommended Articles

Artifacts July/August 2021

Egyptian Copper Tools

Read Article
(Courtesy Martin Odler and Jiří Kmošek, Czech Institute of Egyptology, Faculty of Arts, Charles University)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Crypto Power

Read Article
Courtesy Jean-Guillaume Olette-Pelletier

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

The Things They Carried

Read Article
Courtesy Jared Carballo-Pérez

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

Miners' Misfortune

Read Article
Bérangère Redon/French Archaeological Mission at the Eastern Desert, Antiquity Publications Ltd.

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation