JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Hittite Site Yields Dozens of Cuneiform Tablets and Seal Impressions

News September 22, 2025

Cuneiform tablet and seal impression
Koç University
SHARE:
Cuneiform tablet and seal impression
Cuneiform tablet and seal impression

KAYALIPINAR, TURKEY—Recent excavations near the Turkish village of Kayalipinar, which has been identified as the ancient Hittite settlement of Samuha, unearthed 56 cuneiform tablets and 22 seal impressions that have provided new insight into Late Bronze Age political structures and religious rituals, according to a Türkiye Today report. Several of the clay tablets contain information concerning bird divination, a practice in which priests were consulted and would make prophecies based on the behavior and flight patterns of birds. The texts record inquiries that were made to these interpreters, called lumushen, regarding the fates of royal heirs such as the crown princes and princesses. The seal impressions belonged to high-ranking government officers and members of the royal family, including Tudhaliya IV (reigned ca. 1237–1209 b.c.), the son of King Hattushili III. These items would have been used in an official capacity to sign off on administrative documents and financial transactions. The collection of newly discovered artifacts may have been part of a state archive located in the ancient city, suggesting the site served as a major Hittite administrative and religious center 3,200 years ago. To read about a monument Tudhaliya built to himself at a natural spring in central Turkey, go to "The Ancient Promise of Water: The King's Speech."

Recommended Articles

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

The Storm God’s City

Konya Plain, Turkey

Read Article
Türkmen-Karahöyük, Turkey
(Michele Massa)

Artifacts November/December 2023

Sculpture of a Fist

Read Article
(Museum of Fine Arts, Boston/Bridgeman Art Library)

The Ancient Promise of Water March/April 2023

The King's Speech

Konya Province, Turkey

Read Article
(Courtesy Ömür Harmanşah/ Yalburt Yaylası Archaeological Landscape Research Project)

Features July/August 2021

The Ugarit Archives

Thousands of cuneiform tablets written in a distinctive script tell the dramatic story of a Bronze Age merchant city in Syria

Read Article
(Dick Osseman/ Wikimedia Commons)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation