JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Did Archaeologists Find Western Europe's Oldest Shell Jewelry Workshop?

News September 26, 2025

Thanatocoenosis on Men-Du Beach in Brittany, France (left), Littorina obtusata shells collected from thanatocoenosis (center), and color variability of shells
© S. Rigaud
SHARE:
Perforated Littorina obtusata shells associated with Chatelperronian stone tools
Perforated Littorina obtusata shells associated with Châtelperronian stone tools

SAINT-CÉSAIRE, FRANCE—A multi-institutional research team working at the prehistoric site of La-Roche-à-Pierrot in Saint-Césaire identified the oldest known shell jewelry workshop in western Europe, according to a statement released by the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). Excavations uncovered a number of pierced shells as well as yellow and red pigments. However, it was the absence of wear marks and the presence of unperforated shells that led archaeologists to believe the site was used to manufacture finished products from raw materials. The shells came from the Atlantic coast, which was around 60 miles away at the time, while the pigments were sourced from a site at least 25 miles away. This attests to significant human mobility and long-distance trade networks established by the artifacts’ creators. The site dates to between 55,000 and 42,000 years ago, a period that experts associate with the so-called Châtelperronian culture, which inhabited parts of France and northern Spain. This was a significant transitional era in western Europe when Neanderthals were in the process of being replaced by Homo sapiens. The researchers are not certain who exactly made the shell jewelry, but note the evidence indicates that Châtelperronian people may have been influenced by—or may even have been part of—a very early group of Homo sapiens who moved into the region. To read about an 18,000-year-old sea snail shell found in a French cave, go to "Artifact: Magdalenian Wind Instrument."
 

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2020

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Read Article
(M-H. Moncel)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2016 January/February 2017

Early Man Cave

Bruniquel, France

Read Article
(Courtesy © Etienne FABRE-SSAC)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2017

Proteins Solve a Hominin Puzzle

Read Article
(Courtesy Marian Vanhaeren)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2016

Gimme Middle Paleolithic Shelter

Read Article
(Courtesy © Etienne FABRE-SSAC)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation