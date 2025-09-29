JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

New Study Identifies Oldest Hippopotamus Ivory Object in Iberia

News September 29, 2025

SHARE:
Hippopotamus ivory object, with arrows pointing to spots of red pigment
Hippopotamus ivory object with spots of red pigment

BARCELONA, SPAIN—According to a statement released by the University of Barcelona, researchers identified the oldest known hippopotamus ivory object on the Iberian Peninsula. The four-inch-long artifact was first discovered in the 1970s at the site of Bobila Madurell outside of Barcelona, but its age, use, and even its material were a mystery until now. Researchers recently used cutting-edge technology to determine that the object was carved from the first lower incisor of Hippopotamus amphibius and dates to between 2750 and 2500 b.c. African and Asian elephant ivory had already come to parts of southern Iberia through exchange routes originating in North Africa. Scholars believe that the presence of this rare hippopotamus ivory object offers new information about long-distance trade networks that connected the northeast of the peninsula with other parts of the Mediterranean during the Copper Age. However, the researchers are still unsure exactly what the object is. They propose the piece may be some kind of stylized human figurine or idol, or perhaps a piece of weaving paraphernalia associated with textile production. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports. To read about hippopotamus ivory and other exotic objects found at a hub of the ancient copper trade on Cyprus, go to "In the Time of the Copper Kings."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Iberian Gender Imbalance

Read Article
Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

A Nightcap for the Ages

Read Article
Juan Manuel Román/University of Cordoba

Artifacts March/April 2024

Mesolithic Baskets

Read Article
(Courtesy Francisco Martínez-Sevilla)

Features March/April 2024

Freedom Fort

In eighteenth-century Spanish Florida, a militia composed of formerly enslaved Africans fought for their liberty

Read Article
(Photo: Christopher LeClere)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation