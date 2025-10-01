EILEAN DONAN, SCOTLAND—The iconic Eilean Donan Castle is one of the most picturesque spots in Scotland and has even appeared in Hollywood films. According to a statement released by National Museums Scotland, an exquisite object worthy of the majestic setting was recently recovered during excavations led by FAS Heritage. The team uncovered a rare thirteenth-century tool known as a gravoir, which was used to precisely part hair and create elaborate hairstyles. The item was carved from local red deer antler and shaped into a human figure wearing a hood and holding a book. It is only the third such object of its kind ever found in the United Kingdom, and the first on Scottish soil. The gravoir was just one item in a rich assemblage of finds uncovered during the recent work that are offering insight into life, fashions, and daily activities in the castle. These include brooches and dress pins, gaming pieces and musical instruments, and a wide array of paraphernalia associated with feasting and drinking. “Eilean Donan represents the very essence of a Scottish castle and its image is recognized around the world,” said Miranda van Lynden, Head Trustee at The Conchra Charitable Trust, which owns Eilean Donan Castle. “However, we knew surprisingly little about life in the castle at the height of its power and influence in the 13th and 14th centuries.” To read about investigations at another Scottish stronghold, go to "Storming the Castle."
Medieval Hair Styling Tool Recovered at Scottish Castle
News October 1, 2025
