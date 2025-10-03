SERIK, TURKEY—The grave of a philanthropist named in an inscription has been identified in southwestern Turkey’s ancient city of Sillyon, according to a Türkiye Today report. Murat Taşkiran of Pamukkale University said that the 26-line inscription, which was found several years ago, describes the contributions of Menodora, a wealthy woman who held an official city position. She also managed the gymnasium, founded a charitable institution for children, and commissioned temples, baths, and a stadium in the second century A.D. at an estimated cost of some 300,000 denarii. Recent work along a city street identified a group of elite graves and Menodora’s burial. Records from Sillyon also show that Menodora had lost her father at a young age, only to outlive her husband, Apollonios, and her son. “She put her pain aside, devoted herself to her city, and spent the rest of her life working for its revival,” Taşkiran said. To read about a Roman mosaic uncovered in eastern Turkey, go to "A Day at the Hunt."