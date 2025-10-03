JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Roman-Era Philanthropist’s Grave Identified in Turkey

News October 3, 2025

SHARE:

SERIK, TURKEY—The grave of a philanthropist named in an inscription has been identified in southwestern Turkey’s ancient city of Sillyon, according to a Türkiye Today report. Murat Taşkiran of Pamukkale University said that the 26-line inscription, which was found several years ago, describes the contributions of Menodora, a wealthy woman who held an official city position. She also managed the gymnasium, founded a charitable institution for children, and commissioned temples, baths, and a stadium in the second century A.D. at an estimated cost of some 300,000 denarii. Recent work along a city street identified a group of elite graves and Menodora’s burial. Records from Sillyon also show that Menodora had lost her father at a young age, only to outlive her husband, Apollonios, and her son. “She put her pain aside, devoted herself to her city, and spent the rest of her life working for its revival,” Taşkiran said. To read about a Roman mosaic uncovered in eastern Turkey, go to "A Day at the Hunt."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

A Day at the Hunt

Read Article
Courtesy Elazığ Archaeology and Ethnography Museum

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022

Canyon of the Ancestors

Read Article
(Blaundus Excavation Archive)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021

Kaleidoscopic Walls

Read Article
(Courtesy of Cees Passchier)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2021

In the Anatolian Arena

Read Article
(Courtesy of Sedat Akkurnaz/Aydın Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation