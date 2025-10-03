SERIK, TURKEY—The grave of a philanthropist named in an inscription has been identified in southwestern Turkey’s ancient city of Sillyon, according to a Türkiye Today report. Murat Taşkiran of Pamukkale University said that the 26-line inscription, which was found several years ago, describes the contributions of Menodora, a wealthy woman who held an official city position. She also managed the gymnasium, founded a charitable institution for children, and commissioned temples, baths, and a stadium in the second century A.D. at an estimated cost of some 300,000 denarii. Recent work along a city street identified a group of elite graves and Menodora’s burial. Records from Sillyon also show that Menodora had lost her father at a young age, only to outlive her husband, Apollonios, and her son. “She put her pain aside, devoted herself to her city, and spent the rest of her life working for its revival,” Taşkiran said. To read about a Roman mosaic uncovered in eastern Turkey, go to "A Day at the Hunt."
Roman-Era Philanthropist’s Grave Identified in Turkey
News October 3, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
A Day at the Hunt
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022
Canyon of the Ancestors
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021
Kaleidoscopic Walls
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2021
In the Anatolian Arena
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation