GLASGOW, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that traces of medieval structures were uncovered during an investigation conducted by researchers from GUARD Archaeology ahead of a construction project in the center of modern Glasgow. Archaeologist Thomas Muir said that woven fencing held by 63 well-preserved wooden posts was found nearly 15 feet below the current street surface, on what would have been the eastern edge of the medieval burgh. Arranged in three lines, the posts defined three areas. Repeated flooding trapped pottery dated to the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries and fragments of animal bones in the fencing. “This is a remarkable survival of organic archaeology in an area of the city that has witnessed substantial development over the many years since Glasgow was first established,” Muir said. To read about an illicit whisky distillery unearthed in a forest south of Glasgow, go to "Still Standing."
Medieval Fencing Uncovered in Glasgow
News October 6, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023
Storming the Castle
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021
Heads of the Family
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2019
Worlds Apart
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
Good Night, Sweet Prince
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation