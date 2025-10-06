JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Medieval Fencing Uncovered in Glasgow

News October 6, 2025

Excavation of wattle fencing at the Spoutmouth site, Glasgow, Scotland
© GUARD Archaeology Ltd
SHARE:
Excavation of wattle fencing at the Spoutmouth site, Glasgow, Scotland
Excavation of wattle fencing at the Spoutmouth site, Glasgow, Scotland

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that traces of medieval structures were uncovered during an investigation conducted by researchers from GUARD Archaeology ahead of a construction project in the center of modern Glasgow. Archaeologist Thomas Muir said that woven fencing held by 63 well-preserved wooden posts was found nearly 15 feet below the current street surface, on what would have been the eastern edge of the medieval burgh. Arranged in three lines, the posts defined three areas. Repeated flooding trapped pottery dated to the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries and fragments of animal bones in the fencing. “This is a remarkable survival of organic archaeology in an area of the city that has witnessed substantial development over the many years since Glasgow was first established,” Muir said. To read about an illicit whisky distillery unearthed in a forest south of Glasgow, go to "Still Standing."

Potsherd with face
Potsherd with face

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023

Storming the Castle

Read Article
(Courtesy Copyright HES)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

Heads of the Family

Read Article
(FAS Heritage)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2019

Worlds Apart

Read Article
(Courtesy Fraser Sturt)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Good Night, Sweet Prince

Read Article
Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation