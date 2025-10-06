Excavation of wattle fencing at the Spoutmouth site, Glasgow, Scotland

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that traces of medieval structures were uncovered during an investigation conducted by researchers from GUARD Archaeology ahead of a construction project in the center of modern Glasgow. Archaeologist Thomas Muir said that woven fencing held by 63 well-preserved wooden posts was found nearly 15 feet below the current street surface, on what would have been the eastern edge of the medieval burgh. Arranged in three lines, the posts defined three areas. Repeated flooding trapped pottery dated to the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries and fragments of animal bones in the fencing. “This is a remarkable survival of organic archaeology in an area of the city that has witnessed substantial development over the many years since Glasgow was first established,” Muir said. To read about an illicit whisky distillery unearthed in a forest south of Glasgow, go to "Still Standing."