CIUDAD REAL, SPAIN—According to a Phys.org report, scientists led by Antoni Margalida of the Institute for Game and Wildlife Research used archaeological techniques to analyze the layers of 12 bearded vulture (Gypaetus barbatus) nests in the mountains of southern Spain, where the birds have been extinct for between 70 and 130 years. Such large nests are constructed by territorial raptors, and are known to be reused over generations of birds for hundreds of years. Bearded vultures tend to build their nests in dry and sheltered cliff caves, rock shelters, and cornices, which contributed to the preservation of these nests. Among the vulture eggshells, prey remains, and expected nesting materials, the researchers recovered more than 200 man-made items, including a slingshot made of esparto grass; shoes; a crossbow bolt; a decorated piece of leather made from sheepskin; a piece of basketry; and a wooden lance. Radiocarbon dating showed that some of these artifacts are more than 600 years old. Continued study of the nests could also yield information about local ecology, biodiversity trends, and environmental changes, Margalida added, and contribute to the reintroduction of the species to southern Spain. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Ecology. To read about eagle talons that Neanderthals used as jewelry, go to "Neanderthal Fashion Statement."
Historic Artifacts Recovered from Vulture Nests in Spain
News October 7, 2025
