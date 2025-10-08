ANTALYA, TURKEY—Türkiye Today reports that a well-preserved bathhouse covering more than 2,000 square feet has been uncovered in southern Turkey's ancient city of Olympos. Although attached to the residence of a leader of the Christian church, the structure was much larger than bathhouses usually reserved for private use in the fifth and sixth centuries A.D., explained excavation director Gökçen Kurtuluş Öztaşkın of Pamukkale University. He and his team discovered the bath’s full heating system, including its kulan, or furnace, and wall heating installations. Fragments of the building’s interior wall coverings also survived. “The bathhouse was not only for the bishop’s private use,” Oztaskin said. “It had entrances both from the main street and from the house. On certain days of the week, the bishop allowed ordinary townspeople to use it free of charge, both for hygiene and for health purposes.” To read about a submerged building in Turkey's Lake Iznik, go to "Sunken Byzantine Basilica," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2014.
Byzantine Bishop’s Bathhouse Revealed in Ancient Olympos
News October 8, 2025
Recommended Articles
History's 10 Greatest Wrecks... March 1, 2013
Yenikapı
Turkey
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
Dead Drunk
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
A Day at the Hunt
Features July/August 2025
The Home of the Weather God
In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal power
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation