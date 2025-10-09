ERIMI, CYPRUS—KNews reports that a team of researchers led by Giorgos Vavouranakis of the University of Athens has completed an excavation at Erimi Pamboula, an archaeological site in southern Cyprus occupied between 3500 and 2900 B.C. The recent investigation uncovered the floor of a house with a pit and a platform, the wall of a circular structure, and a pit containing burned deer bones and antler fragments. Stone tools, unfinished jewelry pieces and a figurine made of the green or grey stone picrolite, and decorated pottery dated to the early third millennium B.C. were also recovered. To read about prosperous Bronze Age merchants on Cyprus, go to "In the Time of the Copper Kings."
Excavation Concludes at Prehistoric Settlement on Cyprus
News October 9, 2025
