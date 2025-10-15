JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Roman Wells Unearthed in Hungary

News October 15, 2025

SHARE:

ZALASZENTGRÓT, HUNGARY—Roman-era wells that may have been part of the ancient settlement of Maestriana have been unearthed in western Hungary, according to a Daily News Hungary report. The excavation was conducted by a team of researchers from Göcseji Museum ahead of a scheduled construction project. Little remains of the ancient settlement, which was occupied between the first and fourth centuries A.D. “Our most important find consists of three Roman wells from the second century, all located within a single excavation unit,” said archaeologist Lívia Simmer. “The internal wooden framework of two wells has survived,” she added. Pottery likely imported from Gaul, and other imported objects, were recovered from the wells, and are evidence of the Maestriana’s trade networks, Simmer explained. Historic sources indicate that the settlement was situated on the road connecting Savaria (modern Szombathely, to the northwest) with Fenékpuszta, a settlement near Lake Balaton, to the east. The wells were filled in in antiquity, Simmer concluded.

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2021

Head Space

Read Article
(Knipper et al 2020)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

A Day at the Hunt

Read Article
Courtesy Elazığ Archaeology and Ethnography Museum

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Good Night, Sweet Prince

Read Article
Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

A War Hero’s Grave

Pompeii, Italy

Read Article
Courtesy Soprintendenza Archeologica di Pompei

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation