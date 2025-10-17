YEREVAN, ARMENIA—La Brújula Verde reports that Argishtikhinili, a 2,500-year-old Urartian fortress in western Armenia, is being studied by a team of Armenian and Polish archaeologists. The excavation has yielded living areas, a storage room or pantry, and a one-and-one-half-foot-tall stone carved with human features. Mateusz Iskra of the University of Warsaw said that the well-preserved dwellings were made of earth and have intact floors made of adobe bricks and stone slabs. A room with several large vessels for storing food embedded in the floor was found within one of these large residences. An adjoining room held a stone carved with human features leaning against a stone box. “It was an idol-like figurine, preserved in its original position,” Iskra said. The face has eyebrows, closely set eyes, an elongated nose, and thin lips. Similar stones have been found at other sites in the region, suggesting that they may be linked to a local cult, he added. The researchers plan to analyze the contents of the box for clues to how the carving may have been used. A well-preserved cremation necropolis was also found at the fortress site. Bioarchaeologst Hasmik Simonyan of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia explained that cremains had been placed in ceramic containers and were often accompanied by funerary goods. To read about the successor of the Urartian Empire, go to "Rise of the Persian Princes."
Uratian Fortress Explored in the South Caucasus
News October 17, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2014
Point-and-Shoot Obsidian Analysis
Off the Grid November/December 2025
Bighorn Medicine Wheel, Wyoming
Letter from Mongolia November/December 2025
Building the Black City
Why the nomads of the Uighur Empire constructed a medieval urban center like no other
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025
In His Majesty's Secret Service
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation