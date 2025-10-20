COLUMBIA, MISSOURI—According to a statement released by the University of Missouri, a massive stone-lined basin for holding water has been found in the ancient city of Gabii by a team of archaeologists led by Marcello Mogetta. Gabii was a powerful early rival of the city of Rome, which was located just 11 miles away. The basin had been carved into bedrock around 250 B.C., although parts of it may be older. “This discovery gives us a rare look at how the early Romans experimented with city planning,” Mogetta said. “Its location—at the center of the city near the main crossroads—suggests it may have been a monumental pool that was part of the city’s forum,” he added. A terraced complex carved into the slope of a volcanic crater has also been uncovered in Gabii. Mogetta explained that these structures in civil spaces were inspired by Greek architecture to reflect image and power as well as function. Thermal imaging scans of the area around the basin indicate that traces of a temple or another kind of large, civic building may remain. “If it’s a temple, it could help us explain some of the artifacts we’ve already found in the abandonment levels of the basin, such as intact vessels, lamps, perfume containers, and cups inscribed with unusual markings,” Mogetta said. The pool was ritually closed around A.D. 50, he concluded. To read more about Gabii, go to "Roman Buildings Grow Up."
Large Pool Discovered in Early Roman City
News October 20, 2025
Recommended Articles
Weapons of the Ancient World May/June 2020
Gladiator Weapons
Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020
New Golden House Room
Rome, Italy
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2018
Pompeii Revisited
Top 10 Discoveries of 2017 January/February 2018
Rome’s Oldest Aqueduct
Rome, Italy
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation