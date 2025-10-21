JOIN TODAY
Scientists Analyze Ancient Skeletons Recovered from Croatian Well

News October 21, 2025

Mario Novak et al., PLOS One
Skeletons belonging to Roman soldiers were discovered in a well in Osijek, Croatia.

OSIJEK, CROATIA—Live Science reports that analysis of the skeletons of seven men recovered from a well in eastern Croatia in 2011 suggests that they are the remains of Roman soldiers who fought in the Battle of Mursa in A.D. 260. “Presumably, all of the individuals were stripped of any valuables—weapons, armor, equipment, jewelry, etc.—before they were thrown into the well,” said bioarchaeologist Mario Novak of the Institute for Anthropological Research in Zagreb. He and his colleagues determined that all of the remains represented adult men, four of whom were younger and three who were middle-aged at the time of death. Injuries observed on the bones include blunt force trauma to the forehead, rib fractures, and puncture wounds. New bone on the inside of the rib cages of all the men could be a sign that they had respiratory tract infections. DNA analysis of the remains also supports the idea that the men were soldiers, since it was determined that they came from diverse genetic backgrounds. Carbon dating of bone samples indicates that they lived in the second half of the third century, which corresponds to a Roman coin recovered from the well that was minted in A.D. 251. The location of the well within the territory of ancient Mursa, and the carbon dating results, therefore suggest that the men may have participated in the battle between the emperor Gallienus and the military commander Ingenuus, who attempted to take his throne. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS One. To read in-depth about the Roman military, go to "The Road Almost Taken."

September/October 2025

A Day at the Hunt

Courtesy Elazığ Archaeology and Ethnography Museum

September/October 2025

Good Night, Sweet Prince

Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection

January/February 2025

A War Hero’s Grave

Pompeii, Italy

Courtesy Soprintendenza Archeologica di Pompei

May/June 2024

Lixus, Morocco

(Franck METOIS/Alamy)

September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

© D. Gliksman

  September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation