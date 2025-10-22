MÜNSTER, GERMANY—EKathimerini reports that a woman handed over a fragment of an Ionic column capital to the University of Münster for repatriation to Greece. The woman said she had taken the carved limestone in the 1960s from the Leonidaion, an area of Greece’s site of Olympia. The building that once stood at the Leonidaion featured four Ionian colonnades with 138 columns. The fragment measures about 10 inches tall and13 inches wide, and is similar to other Ionic capitals from Olympia. For more on structures at the site, go to "Secrets of the Seven Wonders: Statue of Zeus at Olympia."
German Woman Repatriates Illicit Souvenir to Greece
News October 22, 2025
Recommended Articles
Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025
Statue of Zeus at Olympia
Greece, fifth century b.c.
Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025
Colossus of Rhodes
Greece, third century b.c.
Off the Grid September/October 2025
Necropolis of Pantalica, Italy
Letter from Greece September/October 2025
Searching for Washingtonia
How archaeologists located a forgotten nineteenth-century utopian community
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation