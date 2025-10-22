Fragment of Ionic capital

MÜNSTER, GERMANY—EKathimerini reports that a woman handed over a fragment of an Ionic column capital to the University of Münster for repatriation to Greece. The woman said she had taken the carved limestone in the 1960s from the Leonidaion, an area of Greece’s site of Olympia. The building that once stood at the Leonidaion featured four Ionian colonnades with 138 columns. The fragment measures about 10 inches tall and13 inches wide, and is similar to other Ionic capitals from Olympia. For more on structures at the site, go to "Secrets of the Seven Wonders: Statue of Zeus at Olympia."