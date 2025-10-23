JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Silla Kingdom Tomb Excavated in South Korea

News October 23, 2025

Fragments of gilt bronze crown
Korea Heritage Service
SHARE:
Silla chamber tomb, Gyeongju, South Korea
Silla chamber tomb, Gyeongju, South Korea

GYOENGJU, SOUTH KOREA—Korea JoongAng Daily reports that six wooden tombs have been discovered under the burial of a general who lived in Korea’s Silla Kingdom in the later fourth to early fifth century A.D. “Building a tomb directly over an earlier one suggests there may have been a shift in ruling elites or in burial practices during the period,” said Sim Hyeon-cheol of Keimyung University. “Many earlier wooden chamber tombs may be buried beneath the large stone mound tombs in Gyeongju,” he explained. The first of these older tombs, dubbed Hwangnam-dong Wooden Chamber Tomb No. 1, contains two chambers. The main chamber held a ring-pommel sword and armor and battle gear for a man and a horse, including pieces of a gold-bronze headpiece similar to a cap-style crown recovered from another Silla tomb in the region. Teeth found in this chamber are thought to represent a man in his early 30s. Human remains and full sets of armor for a person and a horse were also uncovered in a side chamber within the tomb. A gold earring was found near the head of this person’s remains, which suggests that he may have been a high-ranking subordinate of the individual buried in the main chamber. “Grave goods such as pottery and armor were buried first, and the body appears to have been forced into the remaining space, which likely resulted in the splayed position,” said Kim Heon-seok of the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage. Kim also said that this may be evidence of sunjang, the ritual live burial of subordinates or family members. The practice was banned in the Silla Kingdom in A.D. 502. To read about a find from another Silla tomb in Gyeongju, go to "Mysterious Golden Sacrifice."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

African Swordcraft

Read Article
Courtesy Ron Lawrence Anderson

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023

A Sword for the Ages

Read Article
(Archäologie-Büro Dr. Woidich/Sergiu Tifui)

Weapons of the Ancient World May/June 2020

Ceremonial and Magic Weapons

Read Article
(Werner Forman/Art Resource, NY)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020

Tomb of the Silver Dragons

Arkhangai, Mongolia

Read Article
(Ren Xiao)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation