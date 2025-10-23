GYOENGJU, SOUTH KOREA—Korea JoongAng Daily reports that six wooden tombs have been discovered under the burial of a general who lived in Korea’s Silla Kingdom in the later fourth to early fifth century A.D. “Building a tomb directly over an earlier one suggests there may have been a shift in ruling elites or in burial practices during the period,” said Sim Hyeon-cheol of Keimyung University. “Many earlier wooden chamber tombs may be buried beneath the large stone mound tombs in Gyeongju,” he explained. The first of these older tombs, dubbed Hwangnam-dong Wooden Chamber Tomb No. 1, contains two chambers. The main chamber held a ring-pommel sword and armor and battle gear for a man and a horse, including pieces of a gold-bronze headpiece similar to a cap-style crown recovered from another Silla tomb in the region. Teeth found in this chamber are thought to represent a man in his early 30s. Human remains and full sets of armor for a person and a horse were also uncovered in a side chamber within the tomb. A gold earring was found near the head of this person’s remains, which suggests that he may have been a high-ranking subordinate of the individual buried in the main chamber. “Grave goods such as pottery and armor were buried first, and the body appears to have been forced into the remaining space, which likely resulted in the splayed position,” said Kim Heon-seok of the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage. Kim also said that this may be evidence of sunjang, the ritual live burial of subordinates or family members. The practice was banned in the Silla Kingdom in A.D. 502. To read about a find from another Silla tomb in Gyeongju, go to "Mysterious Golden Sacrifice."
Silla Kingdom Tomb Excavated in South Korea
News October 23, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
African Swordcraft
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023
A Sword for the Ages
Weapons of the Ancient World May/June 2020
Ceremonial and Magic Weapons
Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020
Tomb of the Silver Dragons
Arkhangai, Mongolia
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation