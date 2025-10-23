CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS—Phys.org reports that Gretchen R. Dabbs of Southern Illinois University and Anna Stevens of Monash University reviewed the archaeological and bioarchaeological evidence for plague in Akhetaten, the capital city built by the Egyptian pharaoh Akhenaten in 1346 B.C. Textual evidence—such as Hittite plague prayers and a cache of letters discovered in the city that record disease in the area—suggests that plague led to the abandonment of the city, now known as Amarna, shortly after Akhenaten’s death in 1332 B.C. “Recent work in archaeology and bioarchaeology has created a sort of scaffold of expectations for a city affected by an epidemic through the study of cities and cemeteries where epidemic disease were historically recorded,” Dabbs said. But the researchers determined that what happened in Amarna does not fit the expected models for a city devastated by illness. Skeletal remains bear the marks of heavy labor and malnutrition, but visible signs of disease on the bones are rare. In addition, most of the individuals in the study had been buried in an orderly fashion with grave goods. And although there were many multiple burials, these usually contained the remains of women and children and did not appear to be the result of crisis management. The number of burials also aligned with the expected number of deaths for the size of the population. Dabbs and Stevens concluded that the abandonment of Akhetaten appears to have occurred in an orderly way, with some people remaining even after the death of the pharaoh. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the American Journal of Archaeology. For more on Akhetaten, go to "Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty: The Divine King and His Queen."
Study Revisits Egypt’s “Plague of Akhetaten”
News October 23, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025
The Egyptian Sequence
Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025
Great Pyramid of Giza
Egypt, third millennium b.c.
Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025
Lighthouse of Alexandria
Egypt, third century b.c.
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
Crypto Power
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation