DERRYGONNELLY, NORTHERN IRELAND—BBC News reports that Eileen Murphy of Queens University Belfast, her colleagues, and more than 200 volunteers working through the Community Archaeology Program Northern Ireland uncovered 8,000-year-old artifacts while looking for remains of a 400-year-old castle in County Fermanagh. They found microliths and a core, or piece of stone used to make the tiny tools. “It’s a lovely, flat plateau right beside the River Sillies, and it would have been a really rich source of fish and waterbirds and an ideal place for hunter-gatherers to live,” Murphy said. Team members also uncovered evidence of a Bronze Age house that they were able to date with 4,000-year-old pottery recovered from the bottom of a posthole. To read about a source of food in Mesolithic Ireland, go to "Catching a Ride from Ireland."
Mesolithic Tools Found in Northern Ireland
News October 24, 2025
