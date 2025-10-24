ADIYAMAN, TURKEY—A settlement dated to the fourth century A.D. has been discovered in southeastern Turkey, according to an Anadolu Agency report. The 37-acre site is located near Kahta Castle, a fortress constructed by the Kingdom of Commagene in the third century B.C. and occupied by the Romans in the first or second century A.D. Archaeologists from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism think the settlement may have been linked to the castle. In addition to cisterns, grinding stones, and building foundations made of irregular stones, the researchers uncovered enough grape presses in the settlement to produce wine on an industrial scale. For more on Commagene, go to "Zeugma After the Flood."
Roman Wine Production Center Discovered in Turkey
News October 24, 2025
