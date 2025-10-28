JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Traces of Opium Detected on Egyptian Alabastron

News October 28, 2025

SHARE:
Alabaster vessel
Alabaster vessel

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT—According to an IFL Science report, traces of opium have been detected in an ancient Egyptian alabaster vase held in Yale University’s Peabody Museum. A team of researchers led by Andrew J. Koh of Yale University used gas chromatography-mass spectrometry to analyze the sticky, dark-brown residue with a distinct odor that was found in the jar. Noscapine, hydrocotarnine, morphine, thebaine, and papaverine—all diagnostic biomarkers for opium—were identified. The alabastron bears inscriptions written in Akkadian, Elamite, Persian, and Egyptian, and names “Great King” Xerxes I, who ruled Persia in the fifth century B.C. It had been previously suggested that such vases held perfumes or cosmetics for royal elites, but Koh and his colleagues now think they were made to hold opium. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Journal of Eastern Mediterranean Archaeology and Heritage Studies. To read about the surprising mixture that researchers recently found in another ancient vessel, go to "Artifact: Egyptian Bes Cup."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

The Egyptian Sequence

Read Article
Garstang Museum of Archaeology, University of Liverpool

Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025

Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt, third millennium b.c.

Read Article
Ken Garrett

Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025

Lighthouse of Alexandria

Egypt, third century b.c.

Read Article
Submerged blocks of the Lighthouse, Alexandria, Egypt
Centre d’Etudes Alexandrines/Centre National de la Recherche scientifique/Honor Frost Foundation/Dassault System Foundation

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Crypto Power

Read Article
Courtesy Jean-Guillaume Olette-Pelletier

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation