JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Carved Jewel Uncovered at Roman Fort in Northern England

News October 29, 2025

Excavation of Bremenium Fort, Northumberland National Park, England
Northumberland National Park
SHARE:
Intaglio depicting two cupids picking grapes from a tree with a goat-like creature beside them
Intaglio depicting two cupids picking grapes from a tree with a goat-like creature beside them

NORTHUMBERLAND, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that an intaglio that may have been set as a signet ring, Roman pottery, military items, jewelry, and a bronze lamp were unearthed at the site of Bremenium Fort, which is located in northern England. The fort is situated north of Hadrian’s Wall on a Roman road that connected York to Corbridge and Melrose. The intaglio, carved from red stone, bears an image of two cupids picking grapes with a goat-like creature waiting beside them. Similarly carved intaglios have been found in Dalmatia and northern Italy. “It seems likely that the gem reflects the likely origin of the wearer who may have come from the Mediterranean,” said archaeologist Richard Carlton of Newcastle University. To read about a knife handle found at Corbridge that depicts a gladiator, go to "Hero Worship."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2023

Early Medieval Elegance

Read Article
(MOLA/Andy Chopping)

Artifacts January/February 2022

Roman Key Handle

Read Article
(University of Leicester Archaeological Services)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021

Identifying the Unidentified

Read Article
(© MOLA)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021

Leisure Seekers

Read Article
(© MAP Archaeological Practice)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation