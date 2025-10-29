JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Medieval Armor Unearthed in Georgia

News October 29, 2025

Excavation of Rustavi Palace, Rustavi, Georgia
Rustavi City Hall
SHARE:
Helmet
Helmet

RUSTAVI, GEORGIA—According to a Georgia Today report, a chainmail shirt and a helmet dated to the ninth or tenth century a.d. have been unearthed at the site of a medieval palace within Rustavi Fortress. Located in southeastern Georgia, the fortress was constructed in the fourth or fifth century A.D., and destroyed during the invasion of the Mongols in the thirteenth century. The helmet is thought to be the only combat helmet from the period to be discovered in the South Caucasus. To read about another discovery from Georgia, go to "Around the World: Georgia."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Good Night, Sweet Prince

Read Article
Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

Features January/February 2025

Medieval England’s Coveted Cargo

Archaeologists dive on a ship laden with marble bound for the kingdom’s grandest cathedrals

Read Article
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Artifacts May/June 2024

Medieval Iron Gauntlet

Read Article
Switzerland Medieval Gauntlet
(Courtesy Canton of Zurich)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

Spirit Cave Connection

The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

Read Article
Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation

  • Letter from Greece September/October 2025

    Searching for Washingtonia

    How archaeologists located a forgotten nineteenth-century utopian community

    Read Article
    Albert Sarvis