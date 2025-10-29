RUSTAVI, GEORGIA—According to a Georgia Today report, a chainmail shirt and a helmet dated to the ninth or tenth century a.d. have been unearthed at the site of a medieval palace within Rustavi Fortress. Located in southeastern Georgia, the fortress was constructed in the fourth or fifth century A.D., and destroyed during the invasion of the Mongols in the thirteenth century. The helmet is thought to be the only combat helmet from the period to be discovered in the South Caucasus. To read about another discovery from Georgia, go to "Around the World: Georgia."
Medieval Armor Unearthed in Georgia
News October 29, 2025
