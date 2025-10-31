SZÉKESFEHÉVÁR, HUNGARY—Excavation of a tomb in central Hungary has yielded an iron saber, silver belt fittings, gilded hair ornaments, earrings made of glass beads, a long knife, and arrowheads, Live Science reports. The fragile weapon was carefully removed from the tomb in a custom-made wooden cradle. Traces of decoration on its curved blade are still visible through a thick layer of rust. The burial, which had been disturbed, was discovered through an examination of satellite imagery as part of “Cemeteries from Space,” a project conducted by researchers from the Hungarian National Museum and the King Saint Stephen Museum. Dated to between A.D. 670 and 690, the tomb is thought to have been built by a seminomadic group known as the Pannonian Avars. A recent genetic study indicates that this group could be related to the Avars of Central Asia. For more, go to "The Avars Advance."
1,300-Year-Old Saber Unearthed in Hungary
News October 31, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024
Like Cats and Dogs
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022
The Avars Advance
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021
Swan Songs
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2021
Head Space
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation