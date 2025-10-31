JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

1,300-Year-Old Saber Unearthed in Hungary

News October 31, 2025

Excavation of an Avar warrior's grave, Székesfehérvár, Hungary
King Saint Stephen Museum
SHARE:
Gilded ornament
Gilded ornament

SZÉKESFEHÉVÁR, HUNGARY—Excavation of a tomb in central Hungary has yielded an iron saber, silver belt fittings, gilded hair ornaments, earrings made of glass beads, a long knife, and arrowheads, Live Science reports. The fragile weapon was carefully removed from the tomb in a custom-made wooden cradle. Traces of decoration on its curved blade are still visible through a thick layer of rust. The burial, which had been disturbed, was discovered through an examination of satellite imagery as part of “Cemeteries from Space,” a project conducted by researchers from the Hungarian National Museum and the King Saint Stephen Museum. Dated to between A.D. 670 and 690, the tomb is thought to have been built by a seminomadic group known as the Pannonian Avars. A recent genetic study indicates that this group could be related to the Avars of Central Asia. For more, go to "The Avars Advance."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Like Cats and Dogs

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022

The Avars Advance

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

Swan Songs

Read Article
(Courtesy Filip Ondrkál)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2021

Head Space

Read Article
(Knipper et al 2020)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation