Gold “Rainbow Cup” Unearthed in Eastern Germany

News November 4, 2025

Celtic gold coin
Archaeological Heritage Office of Saxony
Obverse and reverse of Celtic gold coin
Obverse and reverse of Celtic gold coin

GUNDORF, GERMANY—According to a Live Science report, a 2,200-year-old gold coin was discovered by a metal detectorist in eastern Germany. Known as “rainbow cups” for their curved shape and the folklore that treasure can be found where a rainbow touches the ground, such coins were minted by the Celts, who did not inhabit this region. Only two other Celtic coins have been found in the German state of Saxony, and are thought to have been obtained through trade between the Celts and Germanic-speaking people. Saxony state archaeologist Regina Smolnik said that this rainbow cup is in excellent condition, and was therefore probably kept as a valuable object and not used as currency. To read about rainbow cups found in northeastern Germany, go to "Golden Lucky Charms."

