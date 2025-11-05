JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Infant Hominin Skulls Examined

News November 5, 2025

SHARE:

TOULOUSE, FRANCE—IFL Science reports that José Braga of the University of Toulouse and the University of the Witwatersrand, and Jacopo Moggi-Cecchi of the University of Florence examined three fragmented hominin skulls of babies or young children discovered in South Africa and Ethiopia in an effort to determine if species-specific traits were present from birth. For example, Homo habilis adults can be identified through their robust jaws with elongated tooth rows, and Homo erectus adults are known for their continuous brow ridges. The infants’ remains were then compared to 15 other human crania belonging to slightly older children. The researchers were able to identify two of the infant skulls as belonging to Homo habilis and Homo affinis erectus, or a species closely related to Homo erectus. The scientists were not able to identify the third skull with confidence, however. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Communications. To read more about hominins in Ethiopia, go to "Artifact: Australopithecus anamensis Cranium."

Recommended Articles

Artifacts November/December 2019

Australopithecus anamensis Cranium

Read Article
(Dale Omori/Cleveland Museum of Natural History)

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021

Neanderthal Genome

Vindija Cave, Croatia, 2010

Read Article
(DEA/G. Cigolini/GettyImages)

Features September/October 2017

The Heights We Go To

The links among extreme environments, genetics, and the human ability to adapt

Read Article
(Pawel Opaska / Alamy Stock Photo)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2017

Hungry Minds

Read Article
(Courtesy Roger Seymour/University of Adelaide/South Australian Museum)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez