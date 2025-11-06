JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

13,000-Year-Old Tools and Beads Uncovered in Turkey

News November 6, 2025

SHARE:

KAHRAMANMARAŞ, TURKEY—Hürriyet Daily News reports that two bone awls and four beads dated to 13,000 years ago have been discovered in Direkli Cave in south-central Turkey. Cevdet Merih Erek of Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University said that differences between the awls suggests that one may have been used to pierce stone beads, while the other is thought to have been used in working leather or making clothing. The beads are thought to have been placed in burials to adorn the dead, he added. “The differentiation in this tool industry and the use of various materials in different fields point to a certain level of industrial development during that period,” Erek concluded. To read about a Roman mosaic recently unearthed in eastern Turkey, go to "A Day at the Hunt."

Recommended Articles

Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025

Temple of Artemis at Ephesus

Turkey, fourth century b.c.

Read Article
Decorated marble column base from the Temple of Artemis at Ephesus
© The Trustees of the British Museum

Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025

Mausoleum at Halicarnassus

Turkey, fourth century b.c.

Read Article
© The Trustees of the British Museum

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Dead Drunk

Read Article
Photo: Shatil Emmanuilov, Israel Antiquities Authority

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

A Day at the Hunt

Read Article
Courtesy Elazığ Archaeology and Ethnography Museum

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez