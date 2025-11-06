JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Archaeologists in Prague Search for Remains of Political Prisoners

News November 6, 2025

Ďáblice Cemetery, Prague, Czech Republic
Martin Čechura
SHARE:

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC—According to a Radio Prague International report, the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes estimates that several thousand people killed by the Nazi and Communist regimes were buried at Ďáblice Cemetery, which was founded in Prague in 1914. So far, members of the institute have uncovered detailed information about 120 of the victims who were buried in the cemetery. They are now working to recover the remains of three Czechoslovak soldiers—Vilém Sok, Miloslav Jebavý, and Karel Sabela—who fought against the Nazis during World War II and were later imprisoned for their resistance to the communist regime that took power after the war. The three men were executed by the Communists in 1949. Archaeologist Martin Čechura of the Prague City Museum said that the exhumation of part of one grave shaft in the cemetery revealed four or five coffins, with a third layer expected underneath them. DNA from the remains will be tested in an attempt to identify the soldiers. “In the case of Mr. Sabela, for example, we are in contact with his son, who was very young when his father was murdered, and who has hoped his whole life that this moment would come,” said government representative Jana Kotalíková. To read about a DNA study of the 1,000-year-old remains of a warrior whose identity was contested by Czechoslovakia's Nazi and Communist oppressors, go to "The Man in Prague Castle."

Recommended Articles

Letter from Poland November/December 2024

Remembering an Unspeakable Crime

Excavations of a mass grave expose evidence of Nazi-era massacres

Read Article
Courtesy Dawid Kobiałka

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

The Egyptian Sequence

Read Article
Garstang Museum of Archaeology, University of Liverpool

Letter from Alaska July/August 2021

The Cold Winds of War

A little-known World War II campaign in the Aleutian Islands left behind an undisturbed battlefield strewn with weapons and materiel

Read Article
(Brendan Coyle)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020

Honoring the Dead

Read Article
(Courtesy Ewa Kedzierska)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez