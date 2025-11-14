TEKİRDAĞ, TURKEY—Hürryet Daily News reports that a harbor structure has been found underwater at the Thracian site of Perinthos, which is located on the coast of the Sea of Marmara in northwestern Turkey. Zeynep Koçel Erdem of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University said that the structure was in the city’s commercial port area. Her investigation of the site has also uncovered evidence of prehistoric settlements. It had been previously thought, based on ancient sources, that the city was founded by Greeks from the island of Samos in the sixth century B.C. “Perinthos became the capital of Thrace and a favored city of emperors,” she explained. Large public buildings, temples, and a theater constructed in the late first century A.D. are among the site’s surviving monumental buildings. To read about a discovery from another Thracian city, go to "Roman Bath Tiles."