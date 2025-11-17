JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

DNA Analysis Identifies New Population in Central Argentina

News November 17, 2025

SHARE:

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA—Science Magazine reports that a genetic study conducted by an international team of researchers has identified a population that lived on the plains of central Argentina for some 8,500 years, yet rarely mixed with three other groups known to have lived in the surrounding central Andes, the Amazon, and Patagonia. Scientists including David Reich and Javier Maravall-López of Harvard University and Rodrigo Nores of Argentina’s National Scientific and Technical Research Council analyzed 238 genomes of people who lived in Argentina as many as 10,000 years ago. The study indicates that only members of the lineage who lived on the edges of central Argentina mixed with the other groups, even though there were no geographic barriers to contact between the populations. “In this region you have a diversity of language and diversity of cultural changes, and you see interactions with other groups in the archaeological evidence. But the population is the same,” Nores explained. The team members also found that the oldest remains in the study belonged to a woman who was more closely related to people living in other parts of South America’s Southern Cone, rather than people who lived in Peru and Brazil to the north. “This suggests an initial period of very rapid expansion across the continent was followed by a long period of regional continuity,” Reich said. To read about hunter-gatherers in the region, go to "Letter from Patagonia: Surviving a Windswept Land."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016

Coast over Corridor

Read Article
(Courtesy Mikkel Winther Pedersen, Centre for GeoGenetics, Natural History Museum of Denmark, University of Copenhagen)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

The Egyptian Sequence

Read Article
Garstang Museum of Archaeology, University of Liverpool

Top 10 Discoveries of 2023 January/February 2024

Inca Workers' Homelands

Machu Picchu, Peru

Read Article
(AdobeStock)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2023

Closely Knit

Read Article
(Courtesy Sharon Clough/Cotswold Archaeology)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez