Possible Historic Tower Discovered in Laos

News November 17, 2025

CHAMPASAK PROVINCE, LAOS—Vietnam Plus reports that local residents discovered a tower surrounded by a brick wall while foraging in a forest in southern Laos, near the border with Cambodia and Thailand. Officials have not yet examined the tower, but initial reports, based upon the tower’s architectural style, suggest that it could be several hundred years old. To read about the country's archaeological heritage, go to "Letter from Laos: A Singular Landscape."

