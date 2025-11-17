CHAMPASAK PROVINCE, LAOS—Vietnam Plus reports that local residents discovered a tower surrounded by a brick wall while foraging in a forest in southern Laos, near the border with Cambodia and Thailand. Officials have not yet examined the tower, but initial reports, based upon the tower’s architectural style, suggest that it could be several hundred years old. To read about the country's archaeological heritage, go to "Letter from Laos: A Singular Landscape."
Possible Historic Tower Discovered in Laos
News November 17, 2025
Recommended Articles
Letter from Laos January/February 2017
A Singular Landscape
New technology is enabling archaeologists to explore a vast but little-studied mortuary complex in war-damaged Laos
Off the Grid November/December 2025
Bighorn Medicine Wheel, Wyoming
Letter from Mongolia November/December 2025
Building the Black City
Why the nomads of the Uighur Empire constructed a medieval urban center like no other
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025
In His Majesty's Secret Service
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez