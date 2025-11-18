JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

1,800-Year-Old Chamber Tomb Unearthed in Turkey

News November 18, 2025

SHARE:

ADIYAMAN, TURKEY—According to a Türkiye Today report, an 1,800-year-old chamber tomb has been uncovered at the site of the ancient city of Tharsa in southeastern Turkey. More than 50 chamber tombs have been discovered in Tharsa to date. “Inside, we found a kline scene—a sculpted depiction of a reclining figure often associated with ancient banquets—along with a female bust and a vase,” said Mehmet Alkan of the Adiyaman Museum. “On the ceiling, there are intersecting or cross-like figures.” The markings on the ceiling have not been found in the other tombs that have been excavated in Tharsa, he concluded. To read about the famed fourth-century b.c. tomb of an Anatolian governor, go to "Secrets of the Seven Wonders: Mausoleum at Halicarnassus."

Recommended Articles

Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025

Temple of Artemis at Ephesus

Turkey, fourth century b.c.

Read Article
Decorated marble column base from the Temple of Artemis at Ephesus
© The Trustees of the British Museum

Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025

Mausoleum at Halicarnassus

Turkey, fourth century b.c.

Read Article
© The Trustees of the British Museum

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Dead Drunk

Read Article
Photo: Shatil Emmanuilov, Israel Antiquities Authority

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

A Day at the Hunt

Read Article
Courtesy Elazığ Archaeology and Ethnography Museum

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez