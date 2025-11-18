ADIYAMAN, TURKEY—According to a Türkiye Today report, an 1,800-year-old chamber tomb has been uncovered at the site of the ancient city of Tharsa in southeastern Turkey. More than 50 chamber tombs have been discovered in Tharsa to date. “Inside, we found a kline scene—a sculpted depiction of a reclining figure often associated with ancient banquets—along with a female bust and a vase,” said Mehmet Alkan of the Adiyaman Museum. “On the ceiling, there are intersecting or cross-like figures.” The markings on the ceiling have not been found in the other tombs that have been excavated in Tharsa, he concluded. To read about the famed fourth-century b.c. tomb of an Anatolian governor, go to "Secrets of the Seven Wonders: Mausoleum at Halicarnassus."