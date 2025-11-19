DURHAM, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by Durham University, a Bronze Age settlement has been identified in northeastern Kazakhstan by a team of researchers from Durham University, University College London (UCL), and Toraighyrov University. Called Semiyarka, the site is situated near the Irtysh River and copper and tin deposits in the Altai Mountains, making it a possible regional center for large-scale bronze production more than 3,500 years ago. At the center of Semiyarka, the excavation uncovered a large building that may have served as a communal or ceremonial space. Rows of rectangular earthen mounds are thought to have functioned as multiroom dwellings. An industrial zone featuring crucibles, slag, and bronze artifacts was found on the settlement’s southeastern edge. "Semiyarka changes the way we think about steppe societies," explained UCL archaeologist Miljana Radivojević. “It shows that mobile communities could build and sustain permanent, organized settlements centered on a likely large-scale industry—a true ‘urban hub’ of the steppe.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about 2,700-year-old burials in eastern Kazakhstan's Tarbagatai Mountains, go to "Iron Age Teenagers."
Bronze Age Metalworking Center Studied in Kazakhstan
News November 19, 2025
Recommended Articles
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago
Off the Grid September/October 2025
Necropolis of Pantalica, Italy
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ancient British Massacre
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez
-
Letter from Mongolia November/December 2025
Building the Black City
Why the nomads of the Uighur Empire constructed a medieval urban center like no otherH. Rohland/DAI Bonn